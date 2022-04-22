‘Lying does not get you anywhere,’ fibbing speeder tells Georgia cop before lying again

It was 3:30 a.m. when a Nissan Altima whizzed past a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy at 93 mph on Interstate 75 north of Forsyth. The car pulled over and the deputy walked up to the car. The reek of weed wafting from the Nissan was noticeable, according to a report of the March 18 encounter. The driver, a 23-year-old woman from McDonough, said she was in a rush to see her sister in Valdosta, that it was “an emergency.”

Asked for her driver’s license, the woman said all she had was a picture of it on her phone. The deputy asked to see the picture. While the woman searched for the photo, she said she hoped she wouldn’t be going to jail. “When I asked what she would go to jail for,” the deputy’s write-up noted, “she advised she was scared of the police.”

She was wearing a face covering, which she adjusted and removed and then put back on. She told the deputy that she was “a COVID freak” as she went on searching for the license photo. After failing to find the picture, she was asked her name and birth date. The deputy, back at his patrol car, searched her name in a police database but no such name was found.

Then he heard the woman in the Nissan honking her horn. She was waving to get the deputy’s attention. She soon told the deputy that she “needed to tell the truth,” that “lying does not get you anywhere.”

She said she’d fibbed about her birthday and misspelled her name. She also said she had recently smoked marijuana. She gave what she said was her correct name, but that name, too, was bogus. She later provided her real name and it turned out she was unlicensed. She was jailed for giving a false name, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no license.

Dispatches: A man in northern Monroe reported that he’d been in a fight on March 31. He said a guy trying to take his friend’s truck had yelled at him and thrown a phone that struck and bloodied his face. . . . A Forsyth-area woman who in recent months has called sheriff’s officials to complain of “livestock at large on her property” alerted the authorities on April 4 about the return of “the same horse and pig.”