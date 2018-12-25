Our Take On Lyka Labs Limited’s (NSE:LYKALABS) CEO Salary

Kunal Gandhi became the CEO of Lyka Labs Limited (NSE:LYKALABS) in 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Lyka Labs

How Does Kunal Gandhi’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Lyka Labs Limited has a market capitalization of ₹847m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹4.4m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹3.4m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Kunal Gandhi receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Lyka Labs Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Lyka Labs, below.

NSEI:LYKALABS CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is Lyka Labs Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Lyka Labs Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 87% each year. In the last year, its revenue is down -42%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lyka Labs Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 76% over three years, many shareholders in Lyka Labs Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Lyka Labs Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Lyka Labs.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



