Lykens woman arrested and charged with shooting at a vehicle

A Lykens woman accused of shooting at a vehicle was arrested at her home on Monday.

Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office were called to 20 S. High Street, Bloomville, on Monday about a woman shooting a firearm at a vehicle, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Charles Boyer. When they arrived, the suspect had fled from the scene, but they found the victim’s vehicle nearby. The vehicle was seized as evidence and towed to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

With assistance from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Seneca County deputies arrested the 53-year-old suspect at her residence on Ohio 19 in Lykens. She faces charges of discharging a firearm within a corporation and inducing panic, according to the news release.

The investigation is considered ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Lykens woman accused of shooting at a vehicle