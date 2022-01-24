Lyman Orchards Expands Pie-Making Operations With New Facilities

MIDDLEFIELD, CT — Lyman Orchards is expanding its pie-making operations with the acquisition of two facilities in New Haven.

Lyman Orchards began making its hand-made pies and baked goods at the former Something Sweet facility on Sargent Drive in New Haven on Monday.

Officials said the wholesale bakery business has become the largest part of the company’s operation at Lyman Orchards.

“Operating out of the Apple Barrel Farm Market in Middlefield, we simply ran out of room to grow, and in 2020 we began the process of evaluating our options, which included building a new facility in close proximity to our operation in Middlefield, or purchasing an existing building and retrofitting it to our needs,” officials wrote in a news release. “The impact from COVID-19 on building supplies and available contractors made the option of a new facility unfeasible, so we began to look for available buildings along the I-91 corridor between New Haven and Hartford in the early part of 2021. Our timing coincided with the bankruptcy filing by Something Sweet, Inc., which had been operating two bakery facilities in New Haven for 27 years.”

Lyman Orchards purchased the assets of Something Sweet out of bankruptcy during an auction in September 2021, and officially closed on the purchase in October 2021.

During the bankruptcy process, Lyman Orchards worked with the owner of the real estate – who was the founder of Something Sweet – to purchase the two manufacturing facilities, which are located at 240 Sargent Drive and 724 Grand Avenue in New Haven, according to officials.

“We spent several months cleaning up both facilities, making the necessary repairs to the buildings and equipment, and getting the proper licenses and permits in place to resume operation,” officials said. “In mid-December we hired back approximately 20 employees – most of which had previously worked for Something Sweet – and began making cream filled pies and baked cakes at the Grand Ave location.”

Lyman Orchards began the process of moving its pie operation from Middlefield to the Sargent Drive location last week and started making hand-made pies and baked goods there on Monday.

“This acquisition is very exciting for Lyman Orchards, as it enables us to continue supporting the growth of our wholesale bakery operation, it lessens our dependency on weather, and enables us to keep our current production staff fully employed,” officials said. “This last point is very important to us, as we’re a 100% family-owned company with roots in Connecticut dating back to 1741, so it was important that our manufacturing facility was located near the farm so as to minimize the impact on our employees, many of whom have worked with us for 10 years or more.”

This article originally appeared on the Durham-Middlefield Patch