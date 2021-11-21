Lyme man charged with murdering his cousin in Orford

Nov. 21—A 35-year-old man has been charged with shooting his 25-year-old female cousin to death in Orford Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Lance Goodrich of Lyme has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for "knowingly causing the death" of his cousin, Brooke Goodrich, 25, according to a news release.

He was also charged with one count of second-degree murder for "recklessly causing the death of Ms. Goodrich under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting her," the news release reads.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Hanover police were called to 329 Route 10 in Orford for a reported homicide at the residence. Orford is a small town on the Vermont border north of Hanover.

The news release identified the two as cousins.

Lance Goodrich was taken in to custody around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 95 Barton Whitney Road in Newport, some 45 minutes south.

"He was taken into custody without incident," said Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant attorney general.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday at Grafton County Superior Court in North Haverhill.

An autopsy on Brooke Goodrich completed on Sunday showed the manner of death was a homicide from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Ward.