Lyme-Old Lyme school board wants to spend more now to save later

Feb. 12—OLD LYME — The Region 18 Board of Education wants to spend more money this year to reduce the impact of debt payments going forward.

The school board on Wednesday approved its proposed $36.9 million budget for 2024-25 with $853,000 set aside to mitigate a spike in debt payments that will hit in 2025-26 as the district pays for extensive upgrades to four of its five schools. No work is proposed at the high school.

Superintendent of Schools Ian Neviaser last month proposed a $36.1 million budget, 0.6% more than the current education budget.

The proposed budget as approved by the school board now represents a 3% increase over current spending, which Neviaser said remains modest compared to many area districts looking at increases north of 5%.

The unanimously-approved proposal will go to voters at a referendum in May.

The decision to spend more now comes down to simple economics, according to the superintendent.

"If you pay cash up front, you obviously borrow less money, (and) you don't have to pay as much interest on that money," he said.

Estimated budget figures provided by Neviaser show that allocating $853,000 to the project in the proposed 2024-25 budget will save $95,025 on debt payments the following year and as much as $406,925 over the 23-year life of the loan.

The upgrades include heating and ventilation system work in the four schools, plus the addition of nine new classrooms at Mile Creek School. Voters in late 2022 authorized spending up to $57.5 million on the project.

Last year the town secured almost $12 million in state grant funding for the HVAC upgrades to reduce the impact on taxpayers. The district is anticipating an additional $9 million in reimbursement from the state for the Mile Creek project now that it has been included on the Department of Administrative Services' priority project list.

Neviaser emphasized the total cost of the project continues to be refined. He said he won't have a solid figure until the project goes out to bid in March or April.

He said if the "worst case scenario" is realized, the district could be looking at paying an additional $4.4 million on its debts in 2025-26. That could equate to a 10% increase in the school budget.

He said high interest rates currently will likely result in refinancing over the course of the repayment period.

e.regan@theday.com