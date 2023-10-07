Lyme-Old Lyme school bus driver charged with repeatedly ramming another vehicle

Oct. 6—OLD LYME — A school bus driver transporting several Lyme-Old Lyme High School students intentionally and repeatedly rammed his bus into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, school officials said.

Region 18 Superintendent Ian Neviaser told parents the incident occurred soon after classes ended and involved an M&J Bus company driver carrying 10 high school students.

Neviaser said the driver, who was not identified by school officials or state police, used his bus to purposely bump into the back of another school transportation vehicle several times.

There were no injuries.

Neviaser said the driver was arrested and fired. He said police may also take action against the other driver who was transporting one student.