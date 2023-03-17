Lyme Regis Fossil Festival saved by new backers

The annual geology and palaeontology festival was first held in 2005

An annual festival celebrating Dorset's Jurassic Coast will go ahead after finding new backers.

The organisers of Lyme Regis Fossil Festival announced in January that this year's event would not take place due to a lack of financial support.

But local organisations, including the parish council and Lyme Regis Museum, have come forward to save the event.

The free festival is now scheduled to take place on 29 and 30 April.

In January, organisers Lyme Regis Development Trust said a "lack of response" from organisations that funded the festival in the past had left the charity "financially exposed", leaving it little choice other than to cancel this year's festival.

It was last held in April 2022 after being cancelled for two years because of the pandemic.

This year's backers also include The Etches Collection, Jurassic Coast Trust, Dinosaur Isle Museum, Natural History Museum and Bristol University.

The fossil festival began in 2005 and has featured visits from Natural History Museum and British Antarctic Survey scientists, as well as running a programmes of fossil hunting walks, activities and talks.

Town councillor Cheryl Reynolds said: "The Fossil Festival has become an iconic event in the Lyme Regis calendar and the council is thrilled to give its support and financial backing to ensure it continues."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk