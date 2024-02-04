Lynchburg Water Resources offering tours of local water treatment plants during World Water Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)—Lynchburg Water Resources is celebrating World Water Day by hosting free tours of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant on Taylor St. and the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Facility on the Concord Turnpike on Friday, March 22.

The College Hill Water Treatment Plant tour will educate guests about where their water comes from, how it’s treated, and how it’s delivered to customers across Lynchburg. Guests also will be able to view the city from the top of the water treatment plant.

The Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Tour will show guests about where wastewater travels after it’s flushed down the drain. Guests will be able to walk through the complex process it takes to treat the wastewater and release the treated water into the James River.

“World Water Day is a time to celebrate water for the amazing resource that it is. Not all communities in the world have access to clean drinking water and sanitation,” said Kendall Juell, Outreach Coordinator for Lynchburg Water Resources. “It’s important for citizens to see what it takes to provide them with clean water and then treat their wastewater in a rigorous biological process that ultimately supports a healthy environment for the people and wildlife downstream.”

Tours on World Water Day at both facilities will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To register for a free tour at either plant or for more information, visit this link.

