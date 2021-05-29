Lynchings, mob attacks part of Southwest Missouri's history, too

May 29—Decades before the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Southwest Missouri was stained by similar violence — the lynching of Black residents followed by mob violence to drive out the Black community.

More than a dozen lynchings are recorded in the Joplin area, with four considered by historians to have driven out Black families: Monett in 1894, Pierce City in 1901, Joplin in 1903 and Springfield in 1906.

Uprooting families

Those attacks scattered Black families, sending them to other cities in search of a safer place to live. Many of the Black residents in Monett migrated to Pierce City, then from there to Joplin, only to be uprooted again two years later when the mob that lynched a Black man in downtown Joplin also set fire to the homes of Black residents, according to newspaper and historical accounts.

Nanda Nunnelly, a local leader of Black organizations including the Minnie Hackney Service Center and the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, points to the 2010 book "White Man's Heaven" by Kimberly Harper, which details the lynchings and racial violence that occurred in Southwest Missouri.

"One of the saddest stories from that book is about a couple who moved to Neosho and ended up being run out of all those towns" by various attacks, Nunnelly said. The couple ended up seeking asylum among the larger Black population of Kansas City rather than trying another small town.

James Loewen, a sociologist and author, studied and wrote books about "sundown towns," so called because of their efforts to keep Black residents from coming. Black visitors commonly were sent running for their lives after a racial attack, but some towns were overt about excluding Black residents, using tactics such as posting signs warning them to stay out.

In his 2006 book "Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism," Loewen wrote that "a series of at least six race riots in the Ozarks, along with smaller undocumented expulsions, led to the almost total whiteness of most Ozark counties."

The Monett lynching happened after white railroad men had a dispute outside a Monett bar with Black laborers on their crew. A gun being held by one of the laborers went off, and one of the white workers, Robert Greenwood, was shot and killed.

Eight days later, law enforcement officers arrested one of the Black men in Neosho, Hulett Ulysses Hayden. They took him by train to Cassville to the Barry County Jail. When the train stopped at Monett, a vigilante mob boarded the train, carried Hayden off and hanged him from a telegraph pole along the rail line.

According to a story by Monett Times writer and historian Murray Bishoff, it was never clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

"Following Hayden's lynching, bands of white railroad workers ordered all African Americans to leave Monett," and "Monett became a 'sundown town,' a community in which African Americans were not welcome after dark," Loewen wrote.

Twain's 'Lyncherdom'

Three men were lynched on Aug. 19, 1901, in Pierce City following an attack that occurred when a white woman was slain after she left church walking home alone. Black residents were blamed, and an angry white mob hanged them and then burned the homes of five Black families, sending 30 other families to scatter into the woods.

National newspaper accounts of the violence caught the attention of Missouri author Mark Twain, who wrote an essay, "The United States of Lyncherdom," in response.

Two years later, on April 15, 1903, Joplin police officers, including 36-year-old Theodore Leslie, were searching the Kansas City bottoms for robbery suspects. When Leslie stopped at a rail car in the area near where the Union Depot stands today, a gunshot struck the police officer, and he later died.

A search party formed and the next day came across Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old Black man who had a gun. He was arrested and taken to the Joplin City Jail at City Hall, where a mob later formed. The Globe reported that Mayor Thomas Cunningham and City Attorney Perl Decker tried to reason with the crowd, but the mob pulled Gilyard out of his cell and hanged him at Second Street and Wall Avenue.

On April 13, 1906, a white woman in Springfield reported that she had been assaulted by two Black men. Two Black men, Horace Duncan and Fred Coker, were arrested and then released after their employer vouched for them and provided an alibi. Later, though, they were arrested again, and a white mob stormed the jail and hanged them on the city square while thousands of Springfield residents rioted. The bloodthirsty mob then returned to the jail and abducted another man, William Allen, who had no connection to the case or Duncan and Coker. He also was taken out to the square and hanged.

Their bodies were burned, and fragments were taken as souvenirs by those walking through the square to attend church the next morning, Easter Sunday.

Most of Springfield's Black population, a number of whom were established business owners and professionals, quickly scattered to other cities.

After effects

Nunnelly said her family is related to Coker and also to Charles Stinnett, a young Black man who was hanged for the alleged assault of a 61-year-old woman in 1909 in Harrison, Arkansas.

According to a newspaper story, Stinnett was sentenced by a judge to hang for the crime by a jury that was "hastily summoned," the newspaper reported at the time. Stinnett was held in another town after the quick trial until the date of his hanging to keep him from being lynched by a mob, the story reported.

In 1905 and 1909 after Stinnett's hanging, mobs also drove all but one Black resident from that city, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Nunnelly said there are two multigenerational effects that last well beyond the immediate impact of the lynchings and the attacks.

One is that Black residents lost their property every time they had to flee.

In the case of Pierce City, "they ran every single Black person out of the Pierce City area, and they took their land. Not only did they commit this violence but they took their property," Nunnelly said.

In one instance, a couple fled to Neosho, were forced to leave there and then came to Joplin, were forced out by the Joplin mob, and went to Pittsburg, Kansas, "but they never regained that property," left behind.

Sobs and echoes

A commission that studied the Tulsa Race Massacre has recommended that reparations be paid for the property taken by white residents after Black residents were killed or ran from that deadly attack in the Greenwood neighborhood. Several survivors of that attack are still alive. Between 100 and 300 believed to have been killed, and more than 1,200 homes and businesses were set on fire.

"When they talk about reparations, they are not talking about something they (Black families) aren't owed. They are talking about property that was taken from families" after the massacre, Nunnelly said.

The other lasting impact, Nunnelly said, was the separation of families, some never to reunite.

"I'm still affected by this because our family splintered, and sisters and brothers and aunts and uncles had to flee," she said. "You didn't always know where your family members went. Many ended up living up close, but they did not know they were living close to each other because back then you didn't have Facebook, they didn't have phones or any way to get in touch."

"There have been mothers pleading for their sons and crying for their sons and sons crying for their mothers for years before George Floyd," she added.