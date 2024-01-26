Lynda Carter and look-alike daughter Jessica Altman in Paris will make you do a double take

Lynda Carter and her daughter, Jessica Altman, showed off their style and striking resemblance to each other during a trip to Paris for Fashion Week.

The “Wonder Woman” star, 72, and the musician, 33, attended the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24 and snapped a few photos together that might make you do a double take.

The mother-daughter duo wowed in coordinated black, white and red outfits.

Lynda Carter and Jessica Altman (Marc Piasecki / WireImage)

Carter wore a striped white, orange, blue and black shawl with floor-length tassels. She paired the cover-up with a black turtleneck and pants.

Altman stunned in a sheer white top, high-waisted black parachute pants and a statement red belt.

While Carter opted for more subtle hair and makeup with a slicked-back bun and berry lipstick, Altman wore her hair down in voluminous curls and completed her look with a bright red lip.

Carter shared a couple pictures from their trip to the City of Light on X.

A couple of troublemakers in Paris 😘🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/T9spCHK1N5 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 24, 2024

“A couple of troublemakers in Paris,” she captioned the photos and included a kissing-face emoji and the French flag.

In the snaps, Altman held a bottle of champagne in one hand and a glass of the bubbly in the other while her mom pretended to give her a kiss on the cheek. The pair smiled for a glamorous selfie in the second picture.

Carter and her daughter have a close relationship and have gushed about their bond and working together in previous interviews.

In November 2020, the two appeared on the fourth hour of TODAY and spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about performing together.

Altman, who was previously a lawyer, left her law firm and decided to pursue a career in music, with her mom supporting her along the way. She said quitting her job “felt a little like jumping off a cliff and hoping that I could fly,” but she knew she “would always regret” not taking a chance.

She began a music career and has shared the stage with Carter.

“There’s nothing like it in the world to hold her hand … and look in her eyes and have our voices blend,” the proud mom said. “It is a joy that I hadn’t experienced before, a dream come true. It is a blending of spirit and song and music.”

Carter added, “It pushes me to be a better performer.”

Altman returned the loving sentiment when she spoke about her mom’s lasting legacy as the lead of “Wonder Woman.” The superhero series ran for three seasons from 1975 to 1979, and Carter had a cameo in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“I’m so proud of her and it’s so fun. I mean, she looks the same, which is crazy,” Altman said as pictures of her mom in the iconic red, white and blue suit appeared.

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman. (Alamy)

“How many people get to see what their parent was like?” she pointed out. “Not even a clip or a single photo, but a whole series of all these amazing clips of her doing what she loved to do. And to get to know this character, it’s just such a thrill. It’s really fun.”

Carter shared Altman and son James Altman with husband Robert A. Altman, whom she married in 1984. The lawyer and video game executive died in February 2021.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com