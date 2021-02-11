  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lynda Carter pens heartfelt tribute after death of husband of 37 years

Lindsay Lowe
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lynda Carter penned a moving tribute to her late husband, Robert A. Altman, who died this month at age 73.

“Robert is the love of my life and he always will be. Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift," the “Wonder Woman” star, 69, wrote on Instagram. "We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always.”

She accompanied her message with a sweet throwback photo showing her and her husband enjoying a picnic.

Carter and Altman pictured together in 1983.
Carter and Altman pictured together in 1983.

Carter married Altman, an attorney and video game executive, in 1984, and they had two children together, James, 33, and Jessica, 30. The cause of Altman’s death has not been revealed.

“We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James,” Carter wrote on Instagram. “They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.”

She also sent a message to the fans who had been sharing their condolences.

“Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories,” she wrote.

Lynda Carter, Robert Altman (Paul Morigi / FilmMagic)
Lynda Carter, Robert Altman (Paul Morigi / FilmMagic)

Carter also wrote a beautiful message to her late husband.

“You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life,” she wrote. “Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever.”

In what appears to be Carter’s last Instagram post before her husband’s death, she shared a touching throwback photo of her and Altman embracing at an airport.

“Remembering all those moments at the airport when we were living thousands of miles apart, traveling across the country to be together so many years ago,” she wrote in the caption.

Latest Stories

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • White House Responds to Recent Wave of Violence Against Elderly Asian Americans

    President Joe Biden's Administration has expressed concern over the disturbing uptick in violence toward Asian Americans in recent weeks. Several disturbing videos have emerged showing unprovoked attacks on elderly Asian Americans, including at least three in the Bay Area within the last two weeks, as NextShark previously reported. During a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter how the Biden administration would address the issue, and whether the President had seen the videos.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday. Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the European Union was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead.

  • Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22. A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

    Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving a group recently linked to one of the state's new Democratic U.S. senators — The New Georgia Project. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat elected to the Senate last month, is named as a respondent in the case because of his former ties to the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to the attorney general or local prosecutors, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.

  • Josh Hawley calls impeachment a ‘kangaroo trial’ after being accused of ignoring it

    Mr Hawley said trial was 'totally unconstitutional and it is incredibly selfish on the part of Democrats who are pursuing their own personal political vendettas here'

  • I reported on Ethiopia's secretive war. Then came a knock at my door

    An L.A. Times freelancer was assaulted and had her laptop stolen after she reported on rape in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Court ruling could open door to publication of 'explosive' evidence about Salmond affair

    Explosive testimony which allies of Alex Salmond believe could end Nicola Sturgeon's political career yet could be published after a court order put in place during the former First Minister’s trial was altered. The Spectator magazine won a partial victory in the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, after it argued that restrictions put in place during Mr Salmond’s trial in March were overly restrictive and were curtailing the work of a Holyrood committee. Lady Dorrian, who presided over the trial that saw Mr Salmond acquitted of all 13 sex assault charges, agreed to tighten the wording although the order making it an offence publish information that could lead to the identification of complainers remains in force.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.