Lynda Carter pens heartfelt tribute after death of husband of 37 years

Lynda Carter penned a moving tribute to her late husband, Robert A. Altman, who died this month at age 73.

“Robert is the love of my life and he always will be. Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift," the “Wonder Woman” star, 69, wrote on Instagram. "We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always.”

She accompanied her message with a sweet throwback photo showing her and her husband enjoying a picnic.

Carter and Altman pictured together in 1983.

Carter married Altman, an attorney and video game executive, in 1984, and they had two children together, James, 33, and Jessica, 30. The cause of Altman’s death has not been revealed.

“We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James,” Carter wrote on Instagram. “They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.”

She also sent a message to the fans who had been sharing their condolences.

“Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories,” she wrote.

Lynda Carter, Robert Altman (Paul Morigi / FilmMagic)

Carter also wrote a beautiful message to her late husband.

“You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life,” she wrote. “Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever.”

In what appears to be Carter’s last Instagram post before her husband’s death, she shared a touching throwback photo of her and Altman embracing at an airport.

“Remembering all those moments at the airport when we were living thousands of miles apart, traveling across the country to be together so many years ago,” she wrote in the caption.