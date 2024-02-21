Who is Lyndell Mays? Charges detail argument that sparked Chiefs rally shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Star is for the first time publishing a booking photo for Lyndell Mays, who was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday night after being treated at a hospital. The Star had held off until Wednesday to understand why a booking photo of Dominic M. Miller was not available. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday morning that Miller is still at the hospital and had not yet been photographed. In addition, we took the time to carefully consider whether to use booking mugs in the absence of other images of the adult suspects; The Star policy is to use booking mugs only in the highest profile of crimes.

Two men face second-degree felony murder charges related to the shooting at Union Station during last week’s Chiefs parade in Kansas City, according to charging documents released by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of them is Lyndell Mays of Raytown, 23, who faces four charges for crimes related to the shooting. He and the other accused defendant, Dominic Miller of Kansas City, 18, are still in custody.

Two minors are also in custody in connection with the shooting, facing charges related to firearms and resisting arrest. Because they are juveniles charged in family court, much information about their cases is not publicly available, including their names.

According to municipal court documents, Mays was charged with disorderly conduct in April 2021 for “display(ing) a black handgun during a dispute while playing basketball” at the Belton Community Center, which caused people to fear for their safety and run out of the gym.

Mays pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, and was placed on two years probation. His probation had just ended at the time of last week’s shooting.

What do we know about Mays’ alleged involvement in the shooting?

According to a probable cause affidavit released with Mays’ charging documents, Mays and several witnesses were approached by four men who began arguing with him about who he was “looking at” and why.

One of the men allegedly had a firearm visible hanging out of his bag.

Police say that surveillance video shows Mays producing a firearm before any other people draw their weapons.

What charges have prosecutors filed against Mays?

Here are the charges Mays faces in Jackson County Circuit Court.

1. Second-Degree Felony Murder: The most serious charge being levied against Mays, this crime is a class A felony carrying a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison. Missouri law defines this crime as “knowingly causing the death of another person” in an attempt to either harm them, commit a felony against someone else, or flee after committing or attempting to commit a felony against someone else.

We know that one shooting victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed in the shootout. This charge implies that she was not the intended victim of the alleged shooting.

2. Armed Criminal Action: This charge means that the felony listed in Count 1 was allegedly committed using a deadly weapon. The punishment for this crime varies depending on whether the defendant has committed armed criminal action before, and whether they had possession of the weapon legally or illegally. Depending on the circumstances, prison time for this crime can range anywhere from three to 15 years.

3. Unlawful Use of a Weapon: This charge accuses Mays of using a firearm in an illegal way based on Missouri state law. Jackson County prosecutors specifically list the clause that prohibits shooting “at or from a motor vehicle… (or) at any person, or at any other motor vehicle, or at any building or habitable structure.” As far as we know, no vehicles were involved in this shooting.

This crime is a class B felony and carries a sentence of anywhere from five to 15 years in prison.

4. Armed Criminal Action: This charge means that the felony listed in Count 3 was allegedly committed using a deadly weapon. The punishment for this crime varies depending on whether the defendant has committed armed criminal action before, and whether they had possession of the weapon legally or illegally. Depending on the circumstances, prison time for this crime can range anywhere from three to 15 years.

The maximum sentencing length for all four of these charges combined spells a prison sentence of 75 years. However, Mays has not yet been tried or convicted of any crime. You can read his charging document below:

The Star’s Katie Moore contributed reporting to this piece.