Lyndhurst cops shared body cam footage of medical emergency, lawsuit says

A onetime Lyndhurst gadfly who repeatedly butted heads with the township's government and its Police Department has alleged in a lawsuit that officers viewed and disseminated sensitive body camera footage of him experiencing a seizure without official reason, violating his privacy and the township's body camera policies.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the plaintiff, David Sivella, says police came to his former home in Lyndhurst twice on Dec. 6, 2019, while he was experiencing seizures brought on by his epilepsy.

Upon their arrival, the lawsuit says, officers found Sivella in an "altered mental state," and the officers later removed his clothing after he soiled himself as a result of the seizure, the suit claims.

In the days after that incident, Sivella says, two officers, who were not involved in the response, and a third who was, viewed body-worn camera footage taken during the responses, according to a view log the plaintiff received through a public records request.

"There are multiple viewings by these officers," said Sivella's attorney, Brian Schiller.

Furthermore, Sivella alleges in his suit that the officers duplicated the video using their cellphones and showed the footage to other officers and residents.

The complaint names Lt. Paul Haggerty, Sgt. Richard Pizzuti, Capt. Michael Carrino and Lt. Vincent Auteri, along with the township and its Police Department, as defendants.

"The facts are indisputable and what these officers did was illegal, immoral, unprofessional and in no way justifiable," Sivella said Monday in a personal statement.

"I believe two or three of the officers were reviewing the same videos within minutes of the others," said Sivella's attorney, Brian Schiller. "Just by looking at the logs, you can tell they're up to something,"

However, this is not the first time Sivella has rattled cages in township government and its department.

Using his defunct blog, "Lyndhurst 07071," Sivella regularly criticized the administration of Mayor Robert Giangeruso, who serves as public safety commissioner, and the district school board, alleging nepotism at all levels of government, as well as harassment and retaliation by the police for his postings.

Monday's suit alleges that the named officers viewed the body camera footage out of discrimination for his sexual orientation, his disability and "perhaps defendants' personal vendettas."

In 2020, Sivella lodged a complaint with the department over the viewings, and an internal affairs investigation remains ongoing.

Auteri, the department's spokesperson and a defendant in the suit, who has been overseeing the internal investigation, said he could not comment on the matter.

"I filed this lawsuit because the Lyndhurst Police Department Internal Affairs investigation has been ongoing for nearly two years and the department has failed to act in any way to address this serious breach of the public trust," Sivella said.

