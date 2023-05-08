Lyndhurst staffing agency ordered to pay over $900K for unpaid overtime to employees

A Lyndhurst staffing agency will be forced to pay back wages and liquidated damages for almost 300 employees after the U.S. Department of Labor found that it did not provide overtime hours.

Advantix Logistics Corp. and its owner, Michael Mortorano will be required to pay 289 warehouse employees $910,000 in back wages and liquidated damages, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Labor.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ordered Advantix Logistics and Mortorano to pay "$455,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages."

The investigation by the Wage and Hour Division found that Mortorano violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping accurate employee hour records, in addition to failing to pay overtime. The employees of the agency spent up to 70 hours loading and unloading freight from containers and pallets at warehouses.

"Employers must pay employees all of their rightfully earned wages or face costly consequences when they don’t," said Paula Ruffin, the director of the Wage and Hour Division's North Jersey district office. "We encourage employers to contact us with questions or concerns about their pay practices."

Mortorano could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jeffrey Rogoff, a Labor Department regional solicitor in New York, said the judgment against Advantix Logistics shows companies that they can and will be held accountable when they don't pay workers fairly.

"The U.S. Department of Labor is prepared to use every tool available, including litigation, to prevent employers from violating workers’ rights," Rogoff said.

This is not the first time Advantix has had to pay an employee damages. In November 2022, the staffing agency was ordered to pay $65,000 in damages to a separate employee who was fired after they complained about not being paid for all of their hours.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lyndhurst NJ company Advantix Logistics ordered to pay unpaid OT