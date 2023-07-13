Lynemouth beach industrial waste clean-up gets go ahead

Items dumped at Lynemouth many years ago are now visible in the eroded cliffs

The removal of tonnes of industrial waste polluting a beach can begin after final authorisations were secured.

Northumberland County Council has approved £5m to clean up the Lynemouth coast to prevent debris, which had been buried, from washing into the sea.

Preparatory work on cliffs where a colliery landfill has been exposed by waves will begin in the autumn, with excavation getting under way in April.

It is expected the project will be completed by the autumn of 2024.

It had been hoped the clean-up work would commence earlier but the authority said weather and environmental constraints had affected the start date.

In 2020, the council said tests on beach samples had revealed some of the waste could be harmful to humans.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "Not only are we tackling the contaminated land, we also know how unsightly these historic waste deposits washing onto the beach are, and we do pride ourselves on our beautiful beaches - so improving the general environment here is very important to us.

He added funding arrangements were also being finalised with the Coal Authority over the works needed on their land to the north of the Lyneburn.

It would mean work could be carried out as "a single 'integrated' scheme".

Unsightly waste has been an issue on the stretch of coast for years

From April, excavation work will begin at Lynemouth which will see the separation of waste materials for disposal.

The dunes will then be reformed as the landscape is reinstated.

This autumn the clearing of vegetation will begin to stop lizards and nesting birds settling on the site.

Groundwater sampling to monitor the existing contamination levels will also be conducted.

Council teams will continue weekly visits to monitor and remove material from the beach.

Local ward county councillors Scott Dickinson and Liz Dunn said: "We remain optimistic, although we recognise local people are feeling like this has stalled.

"Delays outside the council's control we can accept but anything else will be challenged. It's an issue that must be tackled - which it seems we all recognise."

