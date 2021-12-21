Lynn Haven police arrest 2 more teens in connection with stabbing death of 14-year-old boy

LYNN HAVEN — Police arrested two teenagers on Monday on robbery charges in connection with the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy on Dec. 5 in a local park.

A 17-year-old from Fountain and a 16-year-old from Lynn Haven were arrested after investigators said both had acted in concert with others to rob a 15-year-old of marijuana at Cain-Griffin Park, according to a Lynn Haven Police Department Facebook post.

The News Herald is withholding the names of all the suspects and victims because they are juveniles.

The suspects used oleoresin capsicum spray, commonly known as pepper spray, to commit the robbery, police said. However, the robbery led to the stabbing death of a local teen and the stabbing of a second teen who remains hospitalized in critical condition, the post states.

A 15-year-old Callaway boy was arrested the night of the stabbing and charged with an open of murder and a separate count of aggravated battery. He remains in custody.

Investigators are continuing to work through the extensive amount of evidence collected in the case, the post states.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111.

