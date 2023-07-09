Lynn man accused of trafficking cocaine in Tewksbury, police say

A 31-year-old Lynn man is being held on $75,000 bail after his arrest on cocaine trafficking and other drug charges in Tewksbury, police said.

Joseph Yves Frejuste was charged with trafficking cocaine, 18 to 36 grams; possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, subsequent offense; and distribution of a Class B substance, subsequent offense, police said.

On Friday, at approximately 7:30 p.m, Tewksbury Police and deputies from the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department arrested Frejuste after an ongoing investigation.

An undercover Middlesex Sheriff’s Department deputy purchased $80 worth of cocaine from Frejuste in the area of 1665 Andover St. as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

During a subsequent search of Frejuste and his vehicle, officers found 22.6 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, 75.2 grams of an unknown white powdery substance, as well as nearly a kilogram of marijuana, clear plastic baggies, a scale and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

Frejuste was arrested at the scene. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

