Lynn man arrested after 9th suspended driving offense

May 12—NEWBURYPORT — A Lynn man accused of stealing his mother's car and driving with a suspended license for the ninth time was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.

Alfred Cochrane, 37, of Baker Street was arrested Tuesday about 9:55 p.m. at the Mobil station on Storey Avenue after a state police trooper pulled into the station.

Trooper Robert Padellaro noticed Cochrane's dark colored Honda Civic at a pump and watched as he walked into the gas station. After running the plate through his computer, Padellaro learned the car had been reported stolen. The trooper waited until Cochrane had left the store and told him he would be handcuffed for potentially stealing the car.

After placing Cochrane in his cruiser, Padellaro learned the car had been reported stolen to the Peabody Police Department that day.

"In conversation with Cochrane, he indicated to me that he knew he had a suspended driver's license," Padellaro wrote in his report. "He further stated that he had recently spoke to his mother and informed her that he would be returning the vehicle to her shortly. Cochrane was not aware that the vehicle was stolen. He was shocked that it was stolen as it was his mother's vehicle and she knew he had it."

At the barracks, Padallero learned Cochrane had eight previous driving with a suspended license convictions spread out over several courthouses in eastern Massachusetts.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

