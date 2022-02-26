Lynn man charged with accepting package of cocaine held on $50,000 bail

Feb. 25—SALEM — The Lynn man arrested at a Salem baking company earlier this month after accepting a delivery of what police say was just over a pound of cocaine is being held on $50,000 bail.

Rodolfo Valintin Mora, 35, is facing a charge of trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, a charge for which he faces a mandatory minimum 12 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Salem Police and Homeland Security agents worked together after the package was found to contain drugs, police said in a press release earlier this week.

The package was mailed from the Dominican Republic to Mora's workplace in Salem, Jacqueline's Gourmet Cookies on Swampscott Road. The company had no knowledge of what Mora was allegedly involved in, police stressed.

An agent posed as a delivery person and had Mora sign for the package. He was then arrested.

Prosecutors sought to keep Mora in custody without bail as a danger to the public; following a hearing late Wednesday afternoon, Salem District Court Judge Kristen Stone set bail at $50,000. Stone ordered if the bail is posted that Mora must wear a GPS ankle bracelet and remain at home except for medical or legal appointments.

Mora had not posted bail as of Friday.

A probable cause hearing is set for next month but the charge of trafficking is outside the jurisdiction of the district court, meaning it is likely that the case will be presented to a grand jury for indictment.

