Lynn man gets 10 years in prison for child pornography possession

A Lynn man is getting 10 years in prison for possessing and intending to view child pornography.

Thomas LeBlanc, 36, was sentenced on January 5 after pleading guilty to one count of access with intent to view of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, LeBlanc was sentenced back in 2017 to five years in prison for a “federal conviction of receipt and possession of child pornography.”

Upon release from federal prison, LeBlanc’s cellphone was monitored as part of his post release conditions.

During this time, he used his cell phone to access child pornography and was sentenced in 2020 to an additional two years in prison, according to the DOJ.

In May 2022, LeBlanc was released from prison again and his phone once again traced that he was accessing child pornography.

LeBlanc will spend 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. This is LeBlanc’s third federal conviction for possessing child pornography.

