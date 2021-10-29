Lynn man gets jail time for having unlicensed revolver

Oct. 29—AMESBURY — A Lynn man was sentenced to 18 months in jail Thursday after admitting having a loaded revolver in his car when he was pulled over by Amesbury police.

Slobidan Husidic, 38, was under the influence of alcohol when Amesbury police Officer Liam Leary pulled him over on Friend Street on June 11, 2019. After Leary placed Husidic under arrest, police searched his car and found a loaded Taurus Judge five-shot revolver in the center console.

Husidic admitted that he purchased the gun in Washington state but did not obtain a license to have it in Massachusetts. He also admitted he did not have a license to have ammunition in the state.

In Newburyport District Court on Thursday, Judge William Martin sentenced Husidic to 18 months in jail for the gun offenses and six months for driving under the influence of alcohol. Husidic also lost his driver's license for a year. All jail time runs concurrently, Martin added.

Husidic weaved in and out of the travel lane as he drove through the School Street rotary near the police station around 11:15 p.m. that evening catching the attention of Leary. The officer followed Husidic onto Friend Street — again watching as he again drifted over the white fog line. Leary pulled Husidic over near Maple Street and quickly could tell he was under the influence of alcohol.

Husidic told Leary that he and his girlfriend, sitting in the passenger seat, had just come from his boat in Lynn and was dropping her off at home. He agreed to take field sobriety tests but told Leary he had been shot in the knee and had a plate in his ankle. After Husidic failed enough tests, Leary placed him under arrest.

When police searched the car, officers found the revolver, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.

Kennedy asked Martin to sentence Husidic to 18 months in jail for the drunk driven offense but Husidic's attorney said her recommendation was too high for a first OUI offense. His attorney said his client was honest with police the entire time and quickly admitted purchasing the gun in another state.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.