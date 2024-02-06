Lynn man sentenced to prison for 2022 rape, home invasion in Boston, DA says

A Lynn man convicted on charges in connection with a horrific rape and home invasion in Boston was sentenced Tuesday to 16 to 18 years in state prison, officials said.

Washington Pearson, 56, who represented himself in court, was found guilty by a Suffolk County jury last week of all charges related to a home invasion and rape that occurred in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood in October 2022.

Judge Rosemary Connolly sentenced Pearson on Tuesday morning. The jury on Friday found Pearson guilty of armed assault in a dwelling, armed robbery, assault with intent to rape, indecent assault & battery, two counts of strangulation, larceny from a building and armed breaking & entering during the daytime putting a person in fear.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Pearson used a screwdriver to break into a Jamaica Plain apartment on Oct. 24, 2022. Once inside, he strangled a woman in her living room until she was unconscious, raped her, then strangled her again before stealing her phone and jewelry.

After fleeing the apartment, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Pearson. He was eventually captured by the U.S. Marshalls in Virginia in November 2022.

Pearson had 197 prior entries on his criminal record going back to 1987 and was living in a residential reentry program at the time of the attack, having been released from prison in July on habitual offender convictions in Middlesex and Norfolk counties, the district attorney said.

“This is a fitting sentence for a man who put a woman in an extremely dangerous situation, strangled her twice, sexually assaulted her and then robbed her and her roommate of numerous personal items,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Our basic sense of safety is rooted in our ability to be safe and secure in our own homes, and this man’s actions, in multiple egregious ways, shattered that basic sense of safety.”

