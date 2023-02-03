Lynn police investigating after 2 people wounded in early morning shooting

Lynn police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

According to Lynn police, officers responded to the area of 104 Waterhill St at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located two males with gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being struck in the back and arm.

The second victim was taken to Salem Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

