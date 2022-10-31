Lynn police investigating death of man who fell from second-floor window

Police in Lynn are investigating the death of a man who fell from a second-floor window on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a medical emergency at 33 Elm Street around 7 p.m. found a man who had plummeted out of a window to the ground below, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the deadly fall remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

