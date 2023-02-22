Lynn police investigating double shooting that left 2 women injured

Police in Lynn are investigating a double shooting that left two women injured late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of person shooting at a vehicle in the area of Goldfish Pond around 11:40 p.m. found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

