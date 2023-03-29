Police identify Lynn woman killed in hit-and-run crash, charges pending against driver

Police are working on charges against the driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near General Electric’s Lynn facility on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 1100 Western Avenue found a woman in the crosswalk suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The woman later identified as 55-year-old Emira Barucija of Lynn was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Lynn fire officials said a General Electric security guard was the first to call in the crash.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence as investigators gathered evidence.

Police have subsequently located the vehicle and suspect involved in the deadly crash but have not announced charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by Lynn and State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

