Lynn police searching for suspect in shooting of 16-year-old Wendy’s worker

Police in Lynn are still searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting on Tuesday that left a 16-year-old Wendy’s worker hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Boston Street shortly before 6 p.m. learned that the teenager worker had been shot through the drive-thru window, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The worker, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a bullet hole and shattered glass where the shooting occurred.

“It’s so crazy because it must be just a kid trying to stay out of trouble, trying to work,” said Yamil Cepeda, who lives nearby. “It’s just a very sad situation, such a young age.”

About a dozen officers responded to the shooting and closed down the restaurant for hours as they collected evidence.

Hamra Enterprises, the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant, responded addressed the shooting in a statement.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers. We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly in this situation. We will work with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation,” a Hamra Enterprise spokesperson said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lynn police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

