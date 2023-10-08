Lynn Smith: The art of the steal

My first thought, upon reading the recent fraud ruling against Donald J. Trump, was "caveat emptor" or, “Let the buyer beware.” While presenting himself as a self-made man, a real-estate mogul, and television superstar, Trump was actually conducting a massive fraud with only incidental involvement in property development, merchandise branding and entertainment. And tragically, for Americans, he was allowed to ride his manufactured image as “maestro of the deal” to pop-culture stardom, and then into the White House.

In September, when New York Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump and his associates, including sons Eric and Donald Jr., committed persistent fraud by inflating property values in order to get favorable rates on loans and insurance, we learned that his business empire had been largely built on lies. But, because of Trump’s own bravado, and the carefully crafted image created by "The Apprentice," millions of Americans came to believe that he was a visionary who built a global business empire from the ground up.

In 2016, while he was campaigning for the presidency, Trump repeatedly boasted of his ability to turn a small loan from his father into a huge fortune, by saying, “My father gave me a very small loan in 1975, and I built it into a company that’s worth many, many billions of dollars.” In fact, Trump inherited more than $400 million (in real dollars). Shockingly, IRS filings show that Mr. Trump actually lost more money than any other individual American taxpayer … ever. His claims of business acumen have been (almost) complete fiction.

And Trump admitted as much during his 2022 fraud deposition in which he repeatedly invoked a “worthless clause” relative to the accuracy of his own financial statements: "I have a clause in there that says, don't believe the statement, go out and do your own work. This statement is 'worthless.' It means nothing … my financial statements are meaningless documents.” Please note that in the same deposition, Trump pleaded the Fifth more than 400 times, all in an effort to protect himself from self-incrimination.

Consider for a moment how different our country would be if he had started all of his 2016 campaign rallies by saying, “As your president, every claim I ever make, and every oath I ever take, will all be worthless … exactly like my financial statements.”

Trump’s scheme was actually rather straightforward: He used different valuations for properties depending on the particular outcome he desired. If he wanted to lower his taxes, he’d claim a low valuation; if he wanted to obtain loans on more favorable terms, he would inflate valuations. His overarching goal was to alter his financial statements to the degree necessary to allow him to obtain preferential results in every negotiation.

Let’s assume that you own your own small business and last year it generated $375,000 in net revenues. Although that’s a handsome sum, it’s insufficient to allow you to obtain a mortgage for the $1.9 million Lake Michigan home you’ve had your eye on, so you simply inflate your financial statement to show income of $950,000, and then proceed to buy the house. Three years later, that same Lake Michigan home is now worth $2.4 million and because you’ve struggled to make the mortgage payments, you decide to sell it. When reporting the resulting sale to the IRS, you inflate your cost basis by adding $400,000 in home improvements that were never made, thereby cutting the capital gains tax owed on your $500,000 windfall by almost 75%. That, my friends, is the operating model of Trump Inc.

In his summary judgment, Judge Engoron cited Trump's "false and misleading square footage" in describing his apartment in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. Trump routinely stated that his apartment spanned more than 30,000 square feet when, in reality, the apartment had an area of less than 11,000. On this property alone, the overvaluation amounted to more than $200 million. "A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space for decades, can only be considered fraud," Engoron said in his order.

This is Trump’s legacy: He stole our belief in American institutions and in those people who serve them with honesty and integrity. He stole our adherence to a common set of beliefs, based on demonstrable facts. He stole our public civility and our political courage, and for decades to come, has tarnished the image of the American Presidency at home and abroad.

But right now, Trump will continue to pay his mounting legal expenses by selling the “Big Lie” to unsuspecting Americans. Caveat emptor.

— Community Columnist Lynn Smith is a retired wealth management executive who resides in Holland. Contact her at lynn.angleworks@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Lynn Smith: The art of the steal