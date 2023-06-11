Lynn Smith: It's clear we're ignoring corporate 'greedflation'

On June 3, President Joe Biden signed the bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 2025, thereby averting a first-ever default on our national debt. Although it might appear that the current economic crisis is over, another one is brewing: While the FED raises interest rates to counter inflation, our biggest corporations are perpetuating inflation by aggressively raising prices on goods and services. This price gouging is occurring at a time when raw material costs are dropping…mostly because the economic effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have waned. Wages and salaries (as detailed in the Employment Cost Index), have been trending downward, as well.

Bottom line: Consumer prices continue to rise because our elected leaders are ignoring the damage inflicted by corporations with so much market dominance they can set prices wherever they want.

Lynn Smith

Despite the FED raising borrowing costs at their last ten meetings, inflation has barely slowed. It’s becoming clearer every day that inflation is not being propelled by an overheated economy…it’s being propelled by overheated profits. It makes no sense for the FED to risk creating a recession as long as corporate America continues to inflate prices. And sadly, if a recession ultimately occurs, the resulting job losses will hit the same population that’s already reeling from high prices.

American companies are not just maintaining their normal profit margins … they are fattening their profitability by cynically using our elevated rates of inflation as cover. According to Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, “Businesses are confident that they can convince consumers that inflation isn’t their fault, so raising prices won’t damage their brand.”

In April, Pepsi reported that they had raised prices by over 16% during just the first three months of this year, and forecast a healthy boost in profitability for the remainder. Think about that the next time you reach for Doritos, Tropicana, or Gatorade. During the same quarter, McDonald’s reported that its net revenue had increased by an average of 12.6% per store. Oil and commodities trader Trafigura just paid executives $3billon in bonuses, and join Shell and BP in reporting huge jumps in quarterly profits, largely due to price gouging following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Misinformed consumers continue to blame grocery and gas inflation on the Biden administration when the last stimulus checks went in the mail over two years ago, and global energy markets are outside the control of any particular political party.

Most large corporations don’t spend their growing profits on investments that would make their businesses more productive … they’re spent on stock buybacks, which reward top executives and big investors, but do little to spread the wealth across a broader swath of our economy. Since the Census Bureau began tracking household income data over 40 years ago, almost $50 trillion has migrated into the coffers of the top 1% of income earners. And while I could argue that income inequality is a feature of capitalism, and not a bug, the biggest beneficiaries of American-style capitalism are now such a small group, most of us know their names. Just think about all the years Jeff Bezos (Amazon) was not required to collect sales tax. Not only did the company go on to crush individual businesses, but also destroyed entire industries. And Elon Musk has become one of the richest men on the planet, in part because of all of the electric vehicle credits that the U.S. government has lavished on Tesla. And as you know, these guys don’t pay their fair share of income taxes, either.

After decades of competition-crushing mergers and acquisitions, costing millions of jobs, and gutting Midwestern towns, few have benefitted beyond a handful of Wall Street bankers. When Procter & Gamble announced in January that it would buy competitor Gillette for $57 billion, buried in the headlines were 6,000 lost jobs, and the further degradation of consumers’ purchasing power. Because monopolized markets are always characterized by high prices, low quality, and lagging innovation, our political leaders need to employ anti-trust legislation to break up existing monopolies, and prohibit further formation. They might start with those companies who garner more than 50% of total market revenues in any specific industry, because eventually they become cash-generating behemoths that can swallow up any remaining competition. And, it’s the resulting concentration of pricing power, along with merger-related job losses, that devastates our middle class.

Until our leaders get serious, we’ll know that the best investments the ultra-wealthy make are not in stocks, real estate or hedge funds…it’s in those politicians who willfully ignore the economic suffering caused by American monopolies.

— Community Columnist Lynn Smith is a retired wealth management executive who resides in Holland. Contact her at lynn.angleworks@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Lynn Smith: It's clear we're ignoring corporate 'greedflation'