Lynn Smith: Efficiency at the expense of resiliency

For almost four decades, everything appeared to be working rather well. China had opened its economy to the world, and after the collapse of the USSR, former Soviet states began doing the same. The Western world became deluged with a previously-untapped supply of hungry workers, and American corporations sought to take advantage by rushing manufacturing operations offshore.

In underdeveloped nations, hundreds of millions of hungry workers were lifted out of poverty, and US policy makers became increasingly comfortable with the massive trade imbalances created by importing more than we export. Under this new paradigm, tradesmen lost their jobs to outsourcing or robotics, but executives and shareholders thrived.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and China's President Xi Jinping are seen prior to talks in Nov. 12, 2019. Xi supported Putin in his push to get Western security guarantees precluding NATO's eastward expansion, the Kremlin said Dec. 15, 2021, after the two leaders held a virtual summit.

Not coincidentally, new management approaches around “lean manufacturing” and “just in time delivery” were enthusiastically touted in the MBA programs that sprang up all over the country. Because the collective goal was to maximize efficiency by reducing inventories and eliminating manufacturing redundancies, complex global supply chains were quickly established. And the manufacturing corporations that didn’t adapt to these new rules, were dismantled and sold off in pieces by opportunistic bankers on Wall Street.

In this highly efficient new global economy, it was understood the Chinese would provide cheap labor and logistical infrastructure, the Russians and the Brazilians would contribute commodities, and the U.S.-led developed world, would add technology, stable financial institutions, and cash. American corporations, not surprisingly, reveled in this brash, lean, and highly-profitable, new economy.

After all, we didn’t need to build redundant manufacturing and shipping facilities because China would always do it! And we didn’t need to establish nickel mines to make electric batteries because Russia would always do it! It was widely understood that Chile would supply copper, Brazil would produce soybeans, Ukraine would grow wheat, and the Taiwanese would crank out billions of semiconductors. The stars seemed perfectly aligned in this highly-specialized global economic environment where magically, both inflation and commodity scarcity appeared to be in permanent decline.

And it all seemed to work, until it didn’t. With the benefit of almost forty years of hindsight, it’s become increasingly apparent that we traded away our much-envied economic resiliency, in exchange for a brief period of manufacturing efficiency.

Global supply chains require transparency, cooperation, and most importantly, astute leadership. Although they can be highly efficient, their complexity makes them inherently fragile, and as we’ve witnessed, they become vulnerable during even minor operational glitches. And, during the last several years, we’ve experienced much more than minor glitches: a natural disaster (the COVID pandemic), and a human disaster (Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), have occurred simultaneously. And together, they’ve conspired to massively disrupt world economies. For most Americans, the immediate concern is rising prices at grocery stores and gas stations, but I’d argue that much more attention should be given to the long term implications for our own national security, and that of our allies.

It’s well known that Russia is one of the biggest oil and gas exporters in the world, but it’s also a major supplier of nickel, platinum, coal, aluminum, and fertilizer. Because of the war-related sanctions placed against Russia by Western nations, the world is now tasked with discovering and developing new sources of these commodities. And as we all know, building new mines or developing new wells doesn’t happen overnight.

This explains the China/Russia coziness, and India’s reluctance to condemn the invasion. And, Saudi Arabia has drifted away from the US because we’re buying less of their oil, but grows alarmingly chummy with China, who steadily buys more. Unfortunately, the West needs to ramp up oil production at the same that producers, still reeling from the COVID-related glut that decimated oil prices two years ago, are reluctant to do so.

Despite the fact that the US and Europe are increasingly aligned, the war on the European Continent will result in commodity shortages everywhere. In the same way that COVID accelerated the trends toward remote work and education, Putin’s unhinged and murderous behavior will accelerate the establishment of new alliances, and necessitate the renegotiation of all others.

Because the war has undermined global growth at the same time central banks are attempting to return money supplies and interest rates to pre-COVID levels, most of us will be negatively impacted. But, for Americans to blame the recently-installed Biden administration for the unraveling of this decades-in-the-making economic structure, is to exhibit a stunning lack of awareness.

Currently, the only macro-economic statement that can be made with certainty is relative to inflation. Sadly, it’s here to stay.

— Community Columnist Lynn Smith is a retired wealth management executive who resides in Holland. Contact her at lynn.angleworks@gmail.com.

