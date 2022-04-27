Lynn teen arrested in connection with shooting of 68-year-old woman

A Lynn teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a 68-year-old woman last week.

Jefferson Barrillas, 18, was taken into custody in Malden after a multi-day manhunt during which an officer was injured.

The victim of Thursday’s brazen, daytime shooting was standing on the sidewalk on Washington Avenue when she was struck in the chest and arm. Police say she was not the intended target.

The victim’s son, who had dropped off his mother at her accountant’s office to do her taxes, drove her a short distance while making a frantic 911 call, before stopping to allow an ambulance to rush her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Chelsea Police say while they were investigating Friday, officers attempted to stop Barrillas, then a person of interest, as he was stopped in traffic in a rented silver Zipcar. But Barrillas, police say, evaded officers, drove into oncoming traffic and struck a detective in the arm, knocking him to the ground.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries before returning to the job.

Late Friday night, police located the suspect’s rental car in Lynn and towed it to Chelsea Police Department as evidence.

On Tuesday afternoon, police announced the arrest of Barrillas, who faces multiple charges, including armed assault to murder.

The shooting victim’s son, who asked to remain anonymous, said his mother was released from the hospital the following day and is recovering well. He is relieved a suspect has been arrested and hopes for the maximum punishment.

“This guy has no remorse, no consideration for anybody else,” the son told Boston 25 News by phone Tuesday. “Whatever his deal is in life is between him and his maker, but for someone shooting in the daylight, in the middle of day when people are walking by...I don’t necessarily think people like that have a place in society.”

Barrillas will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Wednesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW