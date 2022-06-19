Lynnwood burglary suspect gassed after barricading himself in pawn shop

A man was arrested in Lynnwood after a standoff in a pawn shop, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Lynnwood police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a pawn shop near Highway 99, between 196th Street Southwest and 200th Street Southwest.

Once officers determined that the shop had been entered, police searched the building, where they heard a man upstairs.

Officers surrounded the building and called out to the man to surrender.

Police said the man responded by breaking a window and barricading it.

The business owner confirmed with police that firearms were accessible within the business, which raised the potential threat for officers.

After three hours of negotiations, the North Sound Metro SWAT team deployed a chemical irritant into the building to drive the man out.

The man finally exited the building from an upstairs window and was arrested without incident.

He was treated by an aid crew for exposure to the chemical irritant.

Lynnwood police said the man would be booked on felony charges.