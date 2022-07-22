Lynnwood man arrested for making racially motivated interstate threats

A Lynnwood man was arrested Thursday and is charged with making interstate threats of racially motivated violence, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Friday.

Joey David George, 37, will make his initial court appearance Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday and Wednesday, George allegedly called a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and threatened to shoot Black people in the store.

In a second call, George allegedly ranted about a “race war,” according to the criminal complaint. Law enforcement traced the phone number and identified George as the caller.

“The Buffalo community is trying to heal from the horrific shooting at a Tops grocery store. I cannot imagine the type of fear such hate-fueled threats engendered in those just trying to go about their daily lives,” said Brown. “We cannot tolerate this kind of hate in our community and will not sit by while people seek to terrorize others across our country.”

George is also charged in connection with a call to a restaurant in San Bruno, California in May, in which he allegedly threatened to shoot Black and Hispanic people in the restaurant.

The criminal complaint alleges that George made similar threatening calls over the last year to businesses in Maryland, Connecticut, and Washington.

