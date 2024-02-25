Lynnwood police arrest 8 in shoplifting emphasis

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Lynnwood police arrested multiple people during a recent shoplifting emphasis.

“On February 21, 2024, we conducted an emphasis operation at Fred Meyer,” said a spokesperson.

Eight people were arrested during the operation. One person had an outstanding warrant and another had just been released from juvenile detention that same morning.

Officers say they plan to do similar operations in the future with other local businesses.