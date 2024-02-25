Lynnwood police arrest 8 in shoplifting emphasis

Lynnwood police arrested multiple people during a recent shoplifting emphasis.

“On February 21, 2024, we conducted an emphasis operation at Fred Meyer,” said a spokesperson.

Eight people were arrested during the operation. One person had an outstanding warrant and another had just been released from juvenile detention that same morning.

Officers say they plan to do similar operations in the future with other local businesses.

On February 21st 2024, we conducted an emphasis operation at Fred Meyer. Officers made 8 arrests, 1 had an outstanding warrant, another had just been released from juvenile jail that morning. We plan to do more operations like this in the future with other businesses in town. pic.twitter.com/c3ZjqxXiKC — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) February 23, 2024