Lynnwood police arrest man in April’s fatal shooting at park

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Lynnwood park in April has been arrested, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

In April, a man was shot to death as he sat in his car in the parking lot of Daleway Park, near 64th Avenue West.

Officers said the car had been riddled with bullet holes and several windows were blown out.

On Oct. 22, detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls Service Violent Offender Task Force arrested 24-year-old Raven Lonewarrior Brealan in the Tacoma area.

Brealan was booked into Snohomish County jail on probable cause for first-degree murder.