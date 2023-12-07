Lynnwood police: Do you recognize this man suspected of placing ATM skimmers?

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of placing skimmers at local ATMs.

The man was spotted putting one skimmer at a Bank of America ATM at 7110 Northeast Bothell Way on Nov. 13.

Another skimmer was spotted at an ATM located inside a QFC at 7500 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood on Nov. 22.

Police tell KIRO 7 that the device in Bothell “became disabled” after it was installed.

However, someone did scan their credit card at the Lynnwood ATM and that victim lost some money, according to police.

A skimmer is an electronic device that is attached to the outside of an ATM. It electronically records information from a credit card such as the card’s number and expiration date while unsuspecting people swipe their cards.

Lynnwood police detectives offered a tip to prevent becoming a victim of skimmers. They say people should use the tap feature on credit cards or cell phones.

If you recognize the person in the pictures, you are asked to contact Lynnwood Police Detective Galloway at 425-670-5628.