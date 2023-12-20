Lynnwood police seek suspects wanted in armed robbery near Alderwood Mall

Detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery near the Alderwood Mall.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the two people in the photos were involved in a robbery with a weapon outside a business on Alderwood Mall Parkway.

No one was injured.

Detectives note the female suspect has distinctive tattoos above her eye on her hand.

If you have any information about these suspects or the armed robbery, contact Detective Sattarov at rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.