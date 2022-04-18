Lynnwood police track down driver of stolen car; recover drugs, shaved keys, ID

Lynnwood police officers tracked down the occupants of a stolen car and recovered drugs, stolen goods, shaved keys and identification.

On April 9, officers were called to the Home Depot at 2901 184th St. SW, where a woman said she had tracked her stolen car to that location.

Police located the stolen car with a woman inside. Instead of getting out of the car as ordered, the suspect rammed several police cars, sped out of the parking lot and drove away erratically, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Officers did not pursue the driver but instead positioned patrol cars at intersections and overpasses to watch for the car, which had also sideswiped a bystander’s car.

Eventually, officers found the stolen car abandoned near the Lynnwood Convention Center on 196th Street Southwest. Witnesses told officers the direction they had seen the driver run in. Officers located the woman and took her into custody.

Police said the woman had a backpack that contained drugs, various sets of shaved keys, and credit cards and passports belonging to other people. Inside the stolen car were golf clubs and stereo equipment, all of which police said were stolen. The items were later returned to their owners.

The owner of the stolen car had also described a man who had been inside the car with the female suspect.

He was later found inside the Home Depot. Officers said they discovered he had a felony warrant out of King County and he was taken into custody.

