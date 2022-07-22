Lynnwood pot shop robbery suspect arrested in Seattle; others on the run

A pot shop robbery suspect is in custody after law enforcement from Snohomish County tracked him and several other armed suspects to Seattle on Thursday night.

Deputies said a marijuana shop in the 20900 block of Cypress Way in Lynnwood was robbed by several suspects.

The suspects’ vehicle was chased into Seattle, and then they fled on foot near Northeast 68th Street and Weedin Place Northeast near the Lake City area.

Lynnwood police, Seattle police and King County deputies assisted in the search.

Law enforcement said other suspects are still on the run.

The investigation is ongoing.