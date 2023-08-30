Lynnwood Shake Shack to become state's first drive-through location
The new Shake Shack near the Alderwood Mall will be the first to have a drivethru.
Amelia Earhart's 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton convertible is about to go on display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life' — stock up!
“I like the New Orleans group. I’m ready to go and do it,” the veteran center says, but salary-cap issues could complicate his future with the team.
At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost. Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that allows users to analyze their data in Google Cloud's globally distributed database via services like BigQuery, Spark on Dataproc or Dataflow without impacting the transactional workflows in Spanner. "It's a breakthrough technology that delivers high-performance, on-demand processing of operational data with near zero impact on customers' business-critical applications," explained Andi Gutmans, VP and GM, Databases at Google Cloud.
A new dating app called Cosmic wants to shake up the market by not charging for basic features like seeing who likes you or undoing your last swipe, while also making it easier for users to build profiles that better reflect their personalities using a combination of personality quizzes and machine learning technology. Now available to the public, Cosmic is the first product to debut from the startup Friendly Apps, founded by longtime engineer and product designer Michael Sayman and backed by $3 million in seed funding. At Twitter, Sayman was going to focus on building product experiences for teens, but those efforts slowed down after the takeover, giving him the push he needed to go out on his own.
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
Extreme heat could pose a challenge for both players and fans at East Lake Golf Club this weekend in Atlanta.
Team USA is the favorite, but its path won’t be easy in a tournament field with plenty of stars.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the central bank may hike interest rates further and will likely need to keep rates elevated for a "substantial" period of time.
CVS Health is launching a new subsidiary unit, Cordavis. This new arm will collaborate with drug manufacturers to produce medications that are near identical to an already approved and existing drug for cheap.
Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.
Here’s a list of the best SSDs for your PlayStation 5, as tested by Engadget editors.
Stocks closed Tuesday's trading session mixed with the Nasdaq Composite the only major index to close the day in positive territory.
The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.
Here's a list of the best E ink tablets you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured extraordinarily detailed images published today of the Ring Nebula. The gaseous cloud, also called M57 and NGC 6720, contains 20,000 dense globules rich in molecular hydrogen. It sits about 2,500 light years away from Earth.
Double your productivity or just have a portable game screen.
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
Let these genius machines rid your home of allergens, pollutants and pathogens. Just breathe!
WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing. WhatsApp says this choice was made to ensure that sharing photos remains fast and reliable.