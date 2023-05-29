Lynnwood theft suspect rams police car, hits sporting goods store while trying to escape

A theft suspect in a stolen car who was apparently desperate to escape rammed a police vehicle and then hit a sporting goods store in Lynnwood.

On Sunday at about 4:50 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Officers were told that a man was leaving the store with clothes and three pairs of shoes that he had not paid for.

After the man exited the store, he got into a red Kia Optima and appeared to be trying to “hot wire” the car, or start it without a key, a 911 caller said.

A Lynnwood Police officer arrived two minutes after the call and found the suspect and the Kia, which was confirmed to have been stolen out of King County.

The officer used his cruiser to block the driver of the stolen car to prevent him from leaving, but the suspect had other plans.

At that point, the man behind the wheel of the stolen car tried to get away by ramming the officer’s patrol car several times. During one attempt, he smashed the Kia into the front of the store.

After his attempts to escape in the car went awry, the suspect got out of the Kia and ran around the back of the store toward the Nordstrom Rack. He was arrested by officers.

During a search of the stolen car, officers found a loaded gun under the driver’s seat, according to Lynnwood Police.

The man was taken into custody for investigation of unlawful possession of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and hit-and-run.