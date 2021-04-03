A lynx, a toddler and a bizarre encounter in an Anchorage Hillside driveway

Morgan Krakow, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
·3 min read

Apr. 3—A lynx bounded down Michael Cipriano's driveway on Anchorage's Lower Hillside in pursuit of a snowshoe hare Tuesday.

At first, Cipriano, 39, who was outside shoveling snow, told his two daughters playing nearby to watch the lynx. He thought it might have been about to kill the hare.

But then the lynx stopped in its tracks after hearing a noise from his toddler, Eila. Instead of continuing to chase the hare, the cat looked over and focused in on the 2-year-old.

Cipriano started to yell.

"Get out of here!" he shouted at the lynx. "Get out of here!"

The animal then took a step toward Cipriano's toddler before it leapt over a snowbank and approached within a few feet of her.

"I don't know what its intention was," he said. "But I wasn't gonna wait to find out."

He told his 9-year-old, Abby, to pick up Eila while Cipriano jumped over the snowbank himself and the lynx got increasingly close to his daughters — within 4 or 5 feet of the girls.

Cipriano smacked his snow shovel to the ground in front of the lynx. The cat stopped and started to back away, through it never really looked over at Cipriano and didn't seem afraid of him. It didn't blink or skitter away quickly, he said.

Cipriano contacted the Alaska Department of Fish and Game about the encounter.

Dave Battle, a wildlife biologist with Fish and Game in Anchorage, said the lynx was potentially a young cat, born last year and just making its way in the world after leaving its mom. Juvenile lynx can be naive and don't really know what they're seeing all the time, he said. And beyond that, lynx are just curious animals, juvenile or otherwise. Also, Anchorage lynx are fairly used to humans and aren't necessarily fearful of them.

Battle cautioned that the incident doesn't mean there are aggressive lynx scurrying about Anchorage. Certainly, if any wild animal approaches a child or dog, it's important to be cautious, he said. Anchorage dog owners on the Hillside have previously reported other encounters with lynx. But Battle said there haven't been any documented attacks of lynx on humans in North America.

The encounter was weird — awkward, Cipriano said. He didn't think the lynx would attack his young daughter, but he didn't know exactly what it was doing, either. The lynx was hyper-focused on the toddler and had entirely stopped chasing the hare, which surprised him since it was within a few feet of the small mammal, which is the lynx's common prey.

Cipriano brought his two daughters inside. Abby, who grabbed the toddler and started moving in the opposite direction of the lynx, was shaking. Cipriano's 2-year-old didn't exactly know what was going on but knew everyone was yelling and got swiftly brought inside, so it took her a bit to calm down as well, he said.

Cipriano and his family moved into the neighborhood off Elmore Road just south of Huffman Road in October, and said they've definitely seen lynx around before. After his wife posted on Nextdoor about the encounter, several other people said they'd seen the cats in the area as well.

Cipriano and his daughters still go out in the front yard, but he said he's on higher alert. He usually lets his kids roam around on their acre of land, but said he's keeping them closer to him now. He just wants people to be aware of what happened.

"We live in a wild place," Cipriano said. "And so you need to be aware of what's going on around you."

Recommended Stories

  • Egyptian mummies paraded through Cairo on way to new museum

    CAIRO (Reuters) -A grand parade conveyed 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in special capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendour. The convoy transported 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo's Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5km (3 miles) to the south-east. Authorities shut down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt's rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

  • Man accused of setting woman on fire

    A man is accused of setting a woman on fire in Lowell.

  • 90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek: Fernanda and Robby Clash Over the Pace of Their Relationship

    90 Day Fiancé alum Fernanda Flores was previously married to Jonathan Riveras

  • How Long Should You Keep Any Tax Records?

    It's tax season.That involves compiling documentsthat support any income, deductions,and credits claimed on your tax return.How long should youhold onto these records?.Retain your tax returns for a minimumof three years after filing.You have three years to amendyour return to claim additionaleligible credits and or refunds.In addition, the three-year time period is alsothe amount of time the IRS has to audit you.While three years is the golden rule, thereare some exceptions in which you wouldkeep records for up to seven years.Keep records permanently if you don'tfile a return or if you believe you havemistakenly filed a fraudulent return

  • 40 Clean-Eating Recipes the Whole Family Will Devour

    It’s an age-old problem. You’re trying to eat healthier, but you also need to get dinner on the table for the whole family, and—as Mom used to say—you’re not a short-order cook. Instead of resorting to another...

  • 'The suction is incredible’: Clean freaks love this 4-in-1 vacuum—and it’s on sale for only $45 at Amazon!

    No wonder 3.900 shoppers give this vacuum 5 stars—it does the work of four different machines!

  • 4 Easter puzzles that might just be harder than they look

    How long will it take you to find the hidden objects?

  • Idris Elba, who DJ'd Harry and Meghan's wedding, weighs in on tell-all interview

    The actor reveals whether or not he's spoken to the couple since their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

  • Good Samaritans help family of 5 after truck overturns in League City

    A retired U.S. Coast Guard said he and a group of people sprung into action after they saw a truck involved in a rollover accident on Saturday afternoon.

  • Asia Is Going Big on Hydrogen Power. What That Means for Electric Vehicles.

    If and when renewable sources start producing excess megawatts, hydrogen comes into play as a storage mechanism, or to convert that power into fuel cells for vehicles.

  • 'They said, keep going': migrants escorted back to Mexico without any explanation

    In a chaotic situation at the southern border, agents are escorting migrants and expelling them from the US before they know what’s happening Joel Duarte Mendez, 25, and his son, Hector, traveled from Honduras to the US over 12 days to city of Reynosa, Texas. They were flown from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso and later bussed and deported into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian They couldn’t work out quite where they were or where they were headed when the guards told them: “Keep going”. They walked forward, as instructed, across an unfamiliar bridge and then suddenly they were in Mexico. Or, more accurately, back in Mexico. But 800 miles from where they had arrived in America. In a chaotic situation at the southern border, US Customs and Border Protection agents are escorting migrants across the bridge that links downtown El Paso, Texas, with the adjacent city in Mexico, Ciudad Juárez, and expelling them from the US before they even know what’s happening. One young mother just sat directly down on the sidewalk on the Mexican side of the international bridge linking the two cities and clutched her breastfeeding child to her as they huddled in cold, late March weather. The child, no more than 18 months old, wearing a pink sweater and wrapped in a blanket first fed, then slept in her arms, unaware of the moments her bewildered mother would let a tear roll down her face. At one point the woman covered the little girl’s hands with socks to stop her from crying due to the cold wind, despite the fact that the mother didn’t have a jacket of her own. A group of migrants rapidly deported from the US under Trump’s Title 42 wait on the Mexican side of the Paso del Norte international bridge, between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico on 10 March 2021. Photograph: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images The sight is all too familiar in Juárez where dozens of migrants are being unceremoniously ejected from the US daily via a health protocol put in place by the Trump administration, known as Title 42, where migrants can be expelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the US. Some undocumented people who cross the US-Mexico border are being admitted to the US to begin the asylum process, mainly unaccompanied minors and – theoretically – parents with very young children. But most adult migrants and families currently being apprehended in the US are being expelled, though often not before being taken on a confusing and winding journey by the authorities on the American side. “I came through Reynosa, I went to the wall and immigration picked us up,” 25-year-old Joel Duarte Mendez, who had originally traveled from Honduras, explained. Reynosa is at the eastern end of the Texas-Mexico border, 754 miles from the cities of Juárez and El Paso at the extreme western end. After crossing from Reynosa into Texas, Mendez and his two-year-old son, Hector, were briefly detained. “Then they had us on a plane, then from there they put us on a bus and they just threw us here,” he said, pointing at the international bridge linking El Paso and Ciudad Juárez. I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case American border agents had lined up the group of people after they got off the bus, took them part way across the bridge and then “they told us to ‘keep going’,” Mendez said. He clung to Hector, the boy wrapped in a jacket obviously fit for his father, who was braving the cold weather in a T-shirt. “I came with my son to give him a better life,” Mendez said. Their trip from Honduras to the border took 12 days, he said. He owned a coffee farm and a home in Honduras, but both had been destroyed when massive hurricanes hit the country last November. With the climate crisis believed to be causing stronger hurricanes, Mendez and Hector have effectively become climate refugees. He used what was left of his money to pay for the trip, he said. “We thought they were letting people with children five years and younger enter [the US], so I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case,” he told the Guardian, dejectedly. Families wait inside a processing center in Ciudad Juárez as they are interviewed near the Paso del Norte international bridge. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian Title 42 was the last big piece of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda that all but closed the US-Mexico border to the undocumented in the pandemic. Joe Biden’s administration has rescinded Trump’s so-called Remain in Mexico policy, where migrants were forced to wait in often-dangerous border towns in Mexico while their claims for asylum from violent countries were processed in the US, sometimes taking years. But for those without legal cases already underway in the US, Biden is continuing to use Title 42 while the pandemic lingers. Many crossing the border now are not even being officially processed into a border patrol or a Department of Health and Human Services facility, nor being turned over to family in the states to await a date with immigration court. They are just expelled into Mexico. Mendez and the breastfeeding mother were among a group of approximately three-dozen migrants, almost all of them parents with young children, whom the Guardian saw being ousted from the US in recent days. In Juárez, they were escorted into a gated area right off the bridge by the Mexican authorities, where journalists were not allowed to interview them. But tears were visible, and many looked confused. The last mother in line had a young boy in her arms and another small child walking in front of her, both children were crying, while tears began streaming down the woman’s face when she realized she was in Mexico. The group spent more than an hour in the gated area, before it was opened and several families spilled onto the streets of Juárez, left to fend for themselves. Those who had contacts in the area asked for directions to taxis or called someone to pick them up, but others just sat on the street, unsure of their next move. One father, who was not prepared to share his name, explained that since crossing briefly into the US they had never been told where they were or where they were going. “We were there in the detention center waiting supposedly for them to contact a family member of ours [in the US] so they could come get us or send for us, but no, they lied to us,” he said. The other father said: “It’s completely false that they would let us enter with small children.” Four children sit on the streets of Ciudad Juárez after being deported from the US. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian There are conflicting reports about why migrants are being transported from one end of the Texas border to the other, ranging from accounts about emergency shelters being full on either side of the border, especially because of Covid-19 restrictions that have closed many or shrunk capacity, to cruel tactics simply to deter migrants with an extra dose of desperation. Nearby, another family: three children huddled around their mother, the father pacing back and forth. He confirmed that they had received no information from the agents who expelled them. “Imagine what we go through from Honduras to get here: walking, hitchhiking, feeling hungry, suffering with our children,” he said. “They took our photos, our fingerprints, kept us for three days, and then sent us here without signing anything.” Mendez said he thought things would be different under the Biden administration. He has a brother in Charlotte, North Carolina, who had been expecting to pick him and Hector up, when Mendez called him with the bad news. “He reprimanded me for making the journey,” Mendez said. “I told him I had no other choice, I didn’t want us to starve.” Now, he was stranded in Juárez, thousands of miles from home, with no money to return. Nina Lakhani and Valerie Gonzalez contributed reporting

  • Woman walking dog abducted at gunpoint in Denton, police say; victim escaped from SUV

    A man driving a sport utility vehicle late Saturday morning in south Denton showed a gun to a woman walking her dog and told her to get inside the vehicle, police said.

  • Ricky Martin's Massive Leg Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

    In a new Instagram post, Ricky Martin debuted his brand-new leg tattoo. See the ink job that has fans all around the world buzzing.

  • This One Vaccine May Protect You Against All Variants, New Study Says

    Last month, COVID numbers plateaued and then recently, they started to climb again in a dangerous trajectory that suggests we’re far from out of the woods. Experts say that rising U.S. case counts are likely due to two things: relaxed restrictions and the presence of more contagious new variants from the U.K., Brazil, and South Africa. These strains add an unpredictable new element to the pandemic, which many medical professionals warn could thwart our efforts to reach herd immunity.Yet there are many reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the pandemic’s future, vaccines being chief among them. With three highly efficacious shots on the market, we now have a way to push back against these new COVID variants by slowing their spread. And while any of the current vaccines may be effective against emerging variants, only one company has formally assessed their own product and found it to be effective against these new threats. Read on to find out which vaccine was put to the test, and for more breaking vaccine news, check out Pfizer's Vaccine Protects You for at Least This Long, Study Finds. Pfizer generates neutralizing antibodies against all variants. A team of researchers from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch set out to answer the question of whether vaccines developed to fight older COVID variants would protect against newer strains. Ultimately publishing their results in the New England Journal of Medicine in March, they set up a lab trial to test antibodies in serum samples from 15 volunteers who had received both vaccine doses. Within this small sample, they found that the vaccine generated a “substantial” antibody response to lab-engineered versions of the virus variants.“Taken together, these findings indicate that this vaccine is likely to be effective against the variants studied, although precisely how effective they are in the real world will require data on the vaccine’s actual effect in populations, not just in laboratory studies such as this one,” reports BBC Science Focus Magazine. Further studies are likely to look at other aspects of immune response, including T-cell (cellular) immunity, they explain. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The Pfizer vaccine does protect against all variants, but not equally well. While Pfizer's vaccine appeared to protect against all of the new variants, the study found that it did so to varying degrees depending on variant type. The team discovered that the shot was most protective against the original strain and the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K., while eliciting a slightly lower response against the P.1 variant from Brazil. The Pfizer vaccine was found to be least against the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.“Reassuringly, while the levels were lower for the [Brazilian and South African] variants, they were still substantial, and likely to indicate that the vaccine will be effective,” Peter English, MD, a consultant in communicable disease control, told Science Focus. And for more on how the Pfizer shot is performing, check out The Pfizer Vaccine Is 100 Percent Effective for People This Age, Study Says. Updated trial data suggests slightly lower overall efficacy. As Reuters reports, Pfizer announced a Phase 3 update to its trial data on April 1: their two-dose vaccine is now considered 91 percent effective, a slightly lower overall efficacy rate than previously announced.The additional data came from 12,000 individuals who had been inoculated for at least six months, as well as “a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa,” where the B.1.351 variant is prevalent. While at face value, this may seem to tarnish the results from the initial 44,000 volunteer trial, this news actually confirms that the Pfizer vaccine offers potent protection in an increasingly complicated pandemic landscape.And for more on how Pfizer is affecting patients, check out The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows. We may still need booster shots. Though the current Pfizer vaccine appears to offer significant protection against COVID variants, the company reiterated recently that they are still anticipating a need for both booster shots and an upgraded vaccine.On Feb. 25, the pharmaceutical company announced that they would begin evaluating booster shots in relation to new variants. “We want to be prepared for different scenarios,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, which co-created the Pfizer vaccine, said in the announcement. “Therefore, we will be evaluating a second booster in the current regimen as well as preparing for a potential rapid adaption of the vaccine to address new variants which might escape the current version of our mRNA-based vaccine.” And for more on the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy, check out The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition.

  • Soldier Says Drill Instructors Sexually Assaulted Her While Enrolled In Training Course

    U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company line up to take part in morning team development exercises Nov. 7, 2002 in Fort Benning, Ga. Over 24,000 soldiers every year go through U.S. Army basic training at Fort Benning. The U.S. Army has suspended several drill instructors after they allegedly sexually assaulted a female soldier going through training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. On Friday, the Intercept reported that the trainee alleged she was assaulted by a total of 22 service members.

  • Canada's herring facing ‘biological decimation’, say First Nations and activists

    Herring off western coast will ‘teeter on edge of complete collapse’ if commercial fishing continues at current level, says report The small, oily fish are a key food source for various species along the coast including Chinook salmon, which are in turn the main food source for endangered southern resident killer whales. Photograph: Kias Stolpe/AP First Nations and conservationists are warning that Pacific herring populations are “collapsing” off Canada’s western coast, and are appealing for a moratorium on commercial fishing until the critical species can rebuild. Emmie Page, a marine campaigner with the organization Pacific Wild, said in the past, five large commercial herring fisheries opened each year on the coast. “Four have since closed because they have very little to no spawn,” she said. A recent report by Pacific Wild concludes that the Pacific herring fishery is unsustainable and warns that if the government continues to allow fishing at the current level, “herring along Canada’s west coast will teeter on the edge of complete collapse”. “Currently, we are managing herring to economic and biological decimation,” the report argued. The small, oily fish are a key food source for various species along the coast including Chinook salmon, which are in turn the main food source for endangered southern resident killer whales. According to Pacific Wild, up to 88% of the commercial catch is reduced to meal and oil to feed farmed Atlantic salmon. Herring roe, equaling about 12% of the catch, is sold, but declining in value, the group’s analysis states. The Tsawout hereditary chief, Eric Pelkey, said his community enjoyed a healthy herring fishery for generations, and it was a staple food in his community as well as a valued trading item. He added that his nation hasn’t been able to fish for herring for about two decades because the stocks have been decimated. “There’s no availability to us in our area, our people haven’t been accessing the fishery, there’s been very little herring in our territory,” he said in an interview. “It is pretty apparent to everybody that it’s collapsing.” The W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council, which represents Pelkey’s nation and two others, has written letters to the fisheries minister asking for a moratorium on commercial Pacific herring fishing since February 2020, but has never received a response, Pelkey said. The fisheries department said it is committed to responsibly managing the commercial Pacific herring fisheries to ensure the sustainability of the stock. It says that herring populations have long been stable in the remaining major fishery, which opened this year at a 20% harvest rate. “Herring populations naturally fluctuate from year to year,” it said. “The department’s management approach is designed to respond to a varying abundance of herring by adjusting fishing opportunities accordingly to protect the stock.” Another First Nation, the Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw Nations, recently filed an injunction application in federal court seeking to stop the fisheries department from granting a smaller commercial herring fishing license in its territories. It was denied. The nation said in a statement that for the third year in a row, community members will need to purchase herring roe from other nations instead of harvesting it themselves, out of concern for dwindling herring numbers. “We continue to be surprised by the way the Department of Fisheries and Oceans ignores our input and concerns,” said Patty Walkus, elected chief. “We have been fishing these waters for thousands of years … We are extremely disappointed that, once again, our traditional laws and knowledge have not been taken into account.” Pacific herring is a coastal schooling species that can be found from Alaska to Mexico. In the US, scientists have also marked declines in certain Pacific herring populations, but did not consider them significant enough to warrant listing herring under the Endangered Species Act, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • We want to retire somewhere in North Carolina or South Carolina on $3,400 a month in Social Security — where should we go?

    We are looking to get out of New Jersey for obvious reasons. Can you suggest some nice areas, with affordable housing, low crime and low taxes? On taxes: Note that Social Security is not taxed in North Carolina.

  • Why filmmaker Ken Burns won't do a documentary for the streaming giants

    Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss his partnership with PBS and explain why he won't be working with the big streaming platforms.

  • Getting Into Both Harvard & Stanford: What It Takes

    Plus secrets of a triple admit to Harvard, Wharton, and Kellogg The post Getting Into Both Harvard & Stanford: What It Takes appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • HBO’s ‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ Is a Flawed Study of White Colonialist Rape and Terror

    HBO“The forces involved here are less visible than gunfire, class property or political crusades, but they are no less powerful,” Raoul Peck posits in his new docuseries Exterminate All the Brutes, premiering April 7 on HBO.The critically acclaimed filmmaker is referring to the series of myths that comprise white supremacy, the subject of the four-part series that explores the brutal methods and ideological justifications of Western colonization. In his latest project, Peck reapplies experimental techniques from his 2016 Oscar-nominated documentary about writer and activist James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, to challenge our collective understanding of America as a powerful and commonly labeled “great” nation.Exterminate All the Brutes is laden with accounts of historical events such as the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the Anglo-Powhatan Wars, and the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, told bluntly and poetically by Peck, who also serves as sole narrator in addition to writer and director. Like his previous documentary, the series is also in conversation with literature, film, and other works of art that have been influential in either denouncing or propagating false narratives about colonialism and non-white populations, including Sven Lindqvist’s 1992 non-fiction book from which the series takes its name (it’s also a line from the Joseph Conrad novella Heart of Darkness, which is mentioned in the series).How a COVID-Infested Cruise Ship Devolved Into Class WarfareIn part one of the docuseries, titled, “The Disturbing Confidence of Ignorance,” Peck speaks admirably of his late Swedish historian friend, who died in 2019, as he appears in archival footage working in an office. Lindqvist’s desire and willingness to uncover the horrors of colonialism via a journey across the Sahara Desert, the subject of his acclaimed book, serves as both inspiration to Peck in his current research and a model of productive cross-racial relations—if only all white people were that eager to interrogate their position in the world.Likewise, Peck spends most of the documentary emphasizing the importance of knowing the truth of white supremacy, particularly the employment of genocide in the establishment of African and American colonies, rather than providing a roadmap toward decolonization. This approach will presumably attract viewers who are wrestling with this subject matter for the first time and want to learn about significant events in world history in a relatively short amount of time. It’s easy to imagine this series appearing across anti-racist viewing lists if it had premiered ahead of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. But for those who consider themselves knowledgeable about our colonial past and understand how these histories fit into current conversations about the removal of Confederate monuments or ending capitalism or abolishing the police, Peck’s assertions throughout the series that we’re “missing” “courage” to “draw conclusions” from the past, or that dominant historical narratives “need to be challenged,” as if he’s one of the rare few to do so publicly, can feel patronizing and out of touch with the work of non-white historians and the current political movements being led by people of color across the globe.That said, I’m not sure that I would recommend Exterminate All the Brutes to someone digging into the subject for the first time either, despite the introductory nature of the series. Peck’s excursions through different time periods and parts of the globe, not to mention the countless list of politicians and military leaders that are briefly mentioned and never spoken about again, is hard to keep track of and even retain after a few minutes, as the series moves from one invasion to the next without drawing connections between these incidents of violence. It’s especially disorienting considering that, in the first episode, Peck supplies his audience with a set of basic terms which “summarize the whole history of humanity”—civilization, extermination, and experimentation. He doesn’t abandon these terms, but it would be helpful to viewers if he attempted to categorize the information this way, as well as following the designated topic of each particular episode, which he often strays from.Peck’s experimental impulses, which are at the very least captivating, also get in the way of coherence. We’re inundated with a wide range of film clips from On the Town to Raiders of the Lost Ark to The Wolf of Wall Street, illustrations, animated maps and charts that move at an unreadable pace, paintings, home videos of Peck’s childhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, and fictional re-enactments. Many of these segments are accompanied by Peck’s monotonous voiceover that viewers might find grating, as there are noticeably no talking heads. But it’s the dramatizations in particular, mostly interactions between white settlers and Black and Indigenous people, that feel especially fruitless and misplaced within the documentary.In the third episode, “Killing at a Distance or… How I Thoroughly Enjoyed the Outing,” that begins explaining the role of weaponry in imperialism, we spend several minutes watching a fictional enslaved woman undressing a settler (played by Josh Hartnett) and giving him a bath. After hearing a woman start to howl outside, she peers out the window to the sight of four slain Black men Hartnett’s character just lynched. That’s the entirety of the scene, and it’s unclear what we’re supposed to glean from it in relation to the episode’s theme or as a standalone vignette. Likewise, the rest of the re-enactments are poorly conceived and underwritten, including an embarrassingly cliched reimagining of Black people enslaving white people. Others, featuring gratuitous, graphic depictions of Black and Indigenous death, feel like Peck is hand-holding a particular section of his audience and disregarding viewers who don’t need to visualize, say, an Indigenous woman being shot and experiencing additional gruesome violence after her death to believe that sort of brutality occurred. Missionary with indigenous Shuar children from Gualaquiza, Morona Santiago, Anya Yala Cultural Center (circa 1925- 1935) from Exterminate All the Brutes HBO Standing out in all of this clutter is mesmerizing footage of Peck’s childhood in Haiti that adds an element of intimacy and warmth to a rather bleak film. I was admittedly most interested in how Peck’s upbringing in Haiti (and education later on in Berlin) shaped his view of the world. In part two of the documentary, he talks briefly about his fascination with the pomp and circumstance of Catholicism as a child and his disillusionment with the religion after receiving a beating from a priest at his school. Peck touches on the interrelation between violence and religion in regard to the Crusades and how Europeans labeled non-Christians as savages but not in direct relation to this story, which is left as a loose end. Still, Peck’s voice as a writer feels more confident and relaxed in these autobiographical portions of the film whereas, when he’s editorializing historical events, it can become breathless and stiff.In its early stages, Exterminate All the Brutes was reportedly a 15-part series. I can’t tell whether a larger allotment of time would have helped Peck’s project feel more or less congested and jumbled. One thing that’s certain is that it’s impossible to expose the ugly truth of colonization without naming sexual violence as a main tool of oppression. Surprisingly, Peck’s docuseries only alludes to non-consensual relations between white settlers and Black, Indigenous, and Asian women (Lindqvist also fails to articulate the ramifications of gendered violence in his book) despite European colonizers’ reliance on rape to terrorize communities and uphold slavery. In the year 2021, this sort of oversight simply feels like erasure.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.