Late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist’s ‘Free Bird’ nest lists in Georgia. Peek at the home

The charming home of Gary Rossington, the iconic guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, has listed in Milton, Georgia, for $12 million.

The listing, appropriately named “Free Bird’s Nest” by Sotheby’s International Realty, showcases details about a beautiful main house, guest house, two barns and a private lake on the 80-acre estate.

“Surrounded by mature trees and forest, the property has two versatile barns ready for storage or conversion into animal spaces,” the listing says. “Two docks (one covered with two slips and another floating) provide direct access to the spring- and creek-fed lake that teems with major fish varieties. The meticulous landscaping and hardscaping include a built-in custom pool and spa with a waterfall.”

Other features in the 7,516-square-foot primary house include:

Hardwood floors

Two-story foyer

Study

Back deck

Fire pit

Eat-in kitchen

Views

Two-car garage

Wet bar

Terrace

Game room

Lynyrd Skynyrd was one of the bands who changed the face of southern rock with its hits “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Gimme Three Steps.” Rossington was one of the founding members, along with Ronnie Van Zant and Bob Burns.

Tragically, Van Zant and other members of the band were famously killed when the band’s plane crashed in 1977, and Rossington was one of the 20 passengers who survived.

Rossington went on to form The Rossington Band in his later years and continued to tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd a few years before he passed away in 2023.

