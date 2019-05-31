Lyon bomb blast suspect in custody, under formal investigation

PARIS (Reuters) - The man suspected of planting a parcel bomb in the French city of Lyon that wounded 14 people last week has been remanded in custody and placed under formal investigation, public prosecutors said on Friday.

Police initially arrested the main suspect, a 24-year-old Algerian computer student, and three other people in connection with the case on Monday.

Prosecutors have now also upped the tally of those injured in the explosion to 14 from 13.

The device, with screws and metal balls packed into a paper bag, went off outside a bakery near one of Lyon's main train stations. Investigators tracked down the suspect after he was spotted leaving the parcel on security camera footage.

They searched the suspect's home and found traces of triacetone triperoxide or TATP - the powerful but unstable homemade explosive used in the attack - in one of the building's bins, Heitz said in a statement.

They also found electric wires, oxygenated water, a bottle of ammonia and hydrochloric acid in the man's kitchen, he added.





