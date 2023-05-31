Lyon pleads no contest in hit-and-run case

May 31—TRAVERSE CITY — Potential jurors, court staff and the family members of Allison "Alli" Jo Baker prepared for a week-long trial for the man accused of taking her life.

Instead, Timothy Lyon, 47, from Long Lake Township accepted a no-contest plea deal on Tuesday morning at the 13th Circuit Court in Grand Traverse County, which voids that expected trial.

Baker's loved ones watched him plead in matching white T-shirts that bore Baker's photo, name and the years of her birth and death on the front.

Six months earlier, on Dec. 2, Lyon struck and killed Baker in a car while she was crossing the road to pick up her mail. She was 23.

Court records showed he was charged with one count of operating under the influence causing death, one count of failure to stop or identify after a personal injury accident, one count of lying to a police officer, and one count of violating the terms of a restricted license, court records showed.

He originally pleaded not guilty.

During Tuesday's hearing, Lyon agreed to plead no-contest to the first count, operating under the influence causing death, which is a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence.

In exchange for the plea for the first count, the rest of the counts will be dropped, according to the agreement.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said she offered him the same plea agreement at the beginning of court proceedings.

Judge Charles Hamlyn said, at the beginning of the hearing, that he met with attorneys from both sides on Friday afternoon in preparation for the scheduled trial.

"Despite the court's policy against late pleas, based on the circumstances of this case, I told the attorneys that based on what they were talking about, meaning the defendant would be pleading no-contest to count one, that that seemed appropriate," he said.

Hamlyn went on to explain what a no-contest plea means.

"So it works functionally the same way for the court as a guilty plea," he said. "Basically there's reasons as I understand them either due to intoxication or there's civil litigation in this case, in a separate matter, that would be sufficient basis for the court to take what's called a no-contest plea."

At the time of the crash, Lyon's was believed to have been drinking.

He had told sheriff's deputies at the time of his arrest that the reason he was driving around that night was allegedly to purchase more alcohol, former assistant prosecutor for the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office Kit Tholen said at the time of his arraignment.

Lyon "repeatedly lied about having drunk alcohol until ultimately a PBT was delivered showing he had a blood alcohol content."

Court records show that on Nov. 16, Lyon was released from probation on an operating-while-intoxicated conviction, which Tholen said originally involved a high blood-alcohol-content charge that was reduced during court proceedings.

Unlike during a guilty plea agreement, Hamlyn read a document that was prepared by the attorneys to see if Lyon's no-contest plea was accurate based on the facts presented.

But during a guilty plea agreement, he said that he would instead ask the defendant questions to ensure each of the crimes that they are pleading to were actually committed.

Lyon will stay in the Grand Traverse County Jail until his sentencing hearing sometime in the next few weeks.

His lawyer Matthew Vermetten did not return the Record-Eagle's request for comment on Tuesday.