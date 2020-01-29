Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Good Fit For Your Dividend Portfolio?

Today we'll take a closer look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

With a goodly-sized dividend yield despite a relatively short payment history, investors might be wondering if LyondellBasell Industries is a new dividend aristocrat in the making. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . The company also returned around 17% of its market capitalisation to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks over the past year. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying LyondellBasell Industries for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NYSE:LYB Historical Dividend Yield, January 29th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. LyondellBasell Industries paid out 43% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. LyondellBasell Industries paid out 63% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation. It's positive to see that LyondellBasell Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is LyondellBasell Industries's Balance Sheet Risky?

As LyondellBasell Industries has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. LyondellBasell Industries has net debt of 2.12 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. LyondellBasell Industries has interest cover of more than 12 times its interest expense, which we think is quite strong.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of LyondellBasell Industries's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.