- By GF Value





The stock of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $112.04 per share and the market cap of $37.5 billion, LyondellBasell Industries NV stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for LyondellBasell Industries NV is shown in the chart below.





LyondellBasell Industries NV Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because LyondellBasell Industries NV is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.50% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of LyondellBasell Industries NV is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LyondellBasell Industries NV is poor. This is the debt and cash of LyondellBasell Industries NV over the past years:

Story continues

LyondellBasell Industries NV Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. LyondellBasell Industries NV has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $29.3 billion and earnings of $7 a share. Its operating margin is 9.97%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of LyondellBasell Industries NV is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of LyondellBasell Industries NV over the past years:

LyondellBasell Industries NV Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of LyondellBasell Industries NV is -1.3%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -18.1%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, LyondellBasell Industries NV's return on invested capital is 11.29, and its cost of capital is 7.98. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LyondellBasell Industries NV is shown below:

LyondellBasell Industries NV Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

In summary, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about LyondellBasell Industries NV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

