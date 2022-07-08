LyondellBasell (LYB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $87.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner and chemical company had lost 18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 25.14% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LyondellBasell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.86, down 20.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.35 billion, up 24.1% from the year-ago period.

LYB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.54 per share and revenue of $53.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.57% and +15.09%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LyondellBasell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher. LyondellBasell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LyondellBasell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.24, so we one might conclude that LyondellBasell is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LYB's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LYB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LYB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



