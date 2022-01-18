Lyons Falls teen shot by troopers after allegedly refusing to pull over, ramming police car and driving at officers on foot

Jan. 18—LOWVILLE — Four felony charges have been levied against a Lyons Falls teen who was shot in the forearm by a state police trooper after he reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase, rammed the police vehicle and drove toward officers when they approached him on foot.

Joshua M. Doyle, 19, was charged with two counts of felony second-degree attempted assault, two counts of felony first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to the police's news release.

Mr. Doyle was driving south on State Route 12 in the village of Boonville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday when troopers Kenneth Roberts and Joseph Pisani, who were heading north, allege they saw his pickup truck going "at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly."

When the officers tried to pull the truck over, Mr. Doyle reportedly refused to stop and continued down Route 12. The officers then tried to stop the truck by driving ahead of it when Mr. Doyle is accused of running into the passenger side of the patrol vehicle.

The police followed Mr. Doyle into a parking area north of Plank Drive in the town of Trenton but, they claim, when they got out of the patrol car, Mr. Doyle reportedly "ignored verbal commands and drove the truck in the direction of the troopers," which resulted in one of the officers using his sidearm to shoot at Mr. Doyle, hitting him in the forearm.

After driving south for about a mile, the news release said Mr. Doyle stopped the truck and surrendered without any further incident.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica for treatment of the gunshot wound, but released later the same day into state police custody.

He was taken to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment and is still being held, according to the jail's online inmate list.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the state police spokesperson, but more charges are expected to follow.